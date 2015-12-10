Defiled to play 9 UK headline shows

The Defiled have announced a UK headline tour for early 2016.

Alongside their support slots with In This Moment, the London rockers play nine headline shows on their Running In Circles tour, with Forever Never and Vampires Everywhere as support.

Keyboard player The AvD says: “When we announced we would be special guests to In This Moment, a load of you got in touch asking for headline shows. We’ve managed to work a few out. We’ll be playing some songs we’ve never played live before, a couple of cheeky covers and at least one new song for you guys.”

The Defiled will appear in the 2016 edition of the Guinness Book Of World Records after becoming the first band to perform live on an iceberg.

Tickets for the band’s headline shows are on sale now via their website.

Jan 21: London The Forum (with In This Moment)

Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute (with In This Moment)

Jan 23: Glasgow Barrowlands (with In This Moment)

Jan 24: Manchester The Ritz (with In This Moment)

Jan 26: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jan 27: Oxford The Bullingdon

Jan 28: Norwich Waterfont Studio

Jan 29: York The Duchess

Jan 30: Sheffield Corporation

Jan 31: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 02: Newcastle Think Tank

Feb 03: Chester Live Rooms

Feb 04: Swansea The Scene