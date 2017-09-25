The Darkness go off the rails in Southern Trains video

The Darkness have released a video for their new track Southern Trains.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Pinewood Smile, which will arrive on October 6.

While the song rips into the rail company for poor service, cancellations and packed carriages, the video uses SnapChat filters to create an off-kilter and slightly disturbing spectacle.

Vocalist and guitarist Justin Hawkins says: “This song has genuine realness in it, innit. Dan and I had to endure the Southern Trains ‘services’ during the making of this album.

“The only difference between a normal day on Southern Trains and a day when they’re all on strike, is that on strike day, the arse-clownery is deliberate.

“They are utterly incapable of running a reliable service. Fact. The rest of the world is laughing at us. I hope this song goes some way towards facilitating change.”

The Darkness previously released videos for Solid Gold and All The Pretty Girls. They’ll head out on tour across the UK throughout November and December.

Find details below.

The Darkness Pinewood Smile tracklist

All The Pretty Girls Buccaneers Of Hispaniola Solid Gold Southern Trains Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry? Japanese Prisoner Of Love Lay Down With Me, Barbara I Wish I Was In Heaven Happiness Stampede Of Love

Nov 23: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Nov 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 28: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 29: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 03: Norwich UEA

Dec 05: Guildford G Live

Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens

Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo

Dec 11: Brighton Dome

Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall

