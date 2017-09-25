Cheap Trick to release Christmas album in October

Cheap Trick have announced that they’ll release a Christmas album next month.

Titled Christmas Christmas, it’ll arrive on October 20 via Big Machine Records and comes just months after they launched their 18th studio album We’re All Alright, which arrived in June.

Cheap Trick co-produced the record with Julian Raymond and will feature original tracks and covers, including songs by the Kinks, Wizzard, Slade, the Ramones and Chuck Berry.

The band have opened a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign, where fans can get their hands on exclusive merchandise, including a Christmas bundle which includes a hat, jumper, scarf and Christmas stocking.

Cheap Trick are currently on the road across North America, with Icon Versus Icon reporting that the band will play several Christmas concerts, with details to be revealed in due course.

Find the Christmas Christmas tracklist below.

Cheap Trick Christmas Christmas tracklist

Merry Christmas Darlings I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day I Wish It Was Christmas Today Merry Xmas Everyone Please Come Home For Christmas Remember Christmas Run Rudolph Run Father Christmas Silent Night Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) Our Father Of Life Christmas Christmas

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB (with Nickelback)

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB (with Nickelback)

Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC (with Nickelback)

Oct 27: Mahnomen Shooting Star Casino, MN

Oct 29: Riviera Maya Rock Getaway, MX

Nov 04: Pembroke Pines Rockfest 80s, FL

Nov 10: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Nov 11: Shippensburg Luhrs Performing Arts Center, PA

Nov 12: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

Nov 16: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Nov 18: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

