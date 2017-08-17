The Darkness unleash extremely sweary Solid Gold video

The Darkness have released a video for Solid Gold, taken from the band’s upcoming album Pinewood Smile.

“We have written this song to reassure you all that having now released more music in the period after our well publicised hiatus than in the period before it, we have no intention whatsoever of stopping,” says Darkness frontman Juastin Hawkins. “Hence the lyric ‘We’re never gonna stop… Shitting out solid gold.’ Barring any unforeseen circumstances, The Darkness will always be here to delight and beguile. You’re welcome.”

The track is a piece of no-nonsense boogie which opens with the line “We’re going to blow peoples’ fucking heads off,” and proceeds to take the music industry to task via further bouts of profanity.

One section aimed at A&R men features the lines, “There’s a guy coming down from Sony Artist and Repertoire / If he likes what he hears in those stupid ears / I can buy myself a faster car / Blowing smoke up our arses / Everything we do is ace / He wants to wine and dine us / He’s desperate to sign us / Cos we melted his fucking face.”

Earlier this month The Darkness released a video for All The Pretty Girls, and last month the band announced a run of UK tour dates which will take place throughout November and December. Find a full list of dates below.

Meanwhile, Simon Emmett’s documentary about The Darkness planned for 2018 successfully passed its £25,000 crowdfunding target on August 1.

Pinewood Smile will be released on October 6, but can be pre-ordered now.

The Darkness Pinewood Smile tracklist

All The Pretty Girls Buccaneers Of Hispaniola Solid Gold Southern Trains Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry? Japanese Prisoner Of Love Lay Down With Me, Barbara I Wish I Was In Heaven Happiness Stampede Of Love

The Darkness 2017 UK tour dates

Nov 23: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Nov 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 28: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 29: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 03: Norwich UEA

Dec 05: Guildford G Live

Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens

Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo

Dec 11: Brighton Dome

Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall

