The Cult release Hinterland video

By News  

View promo for latest track from Hidden City, out February 5

The Cult have released a video for their track Hinterland.

The song features on latest album Hidden City, set for release on February 5. The band previously launched Deeply Ordered Chaos from the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon.

Frontman Ian Astbury tells Billboard: “Hinterland is a place both real and imagined, a hidden city symbolic of a new Rome.

“Through the eyes of several witnesses we observe a young woman as she realises her enlightened self in a dystopian dream world. Hinterland is filled with symbolism, reflecting a new aeon in the shift of human consciousness as we realign with our planet’s natural rhythms.”

The Cult will tour the UK and Ireland in February.

Hidden City tracklist

  1. Dark Energy
  2. No Love Lost
  3. Dance The Night
  4. In Blood
  5. Birds Of Paradise
  6. Hinterland
  7. G O A T
  8. Deeply Ordered Chaos
  9. Avalanche Of Light
  10. Lilies
  11. Heathens
  12. Sound and Fury