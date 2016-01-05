The Cult release Hinterland video

The Cult have released a video for their track Hinterland.

The song features on latest album Hidden City, set for release on February 5. The band previously launched Deeply Ordered Chaos from the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon.

Frontman Ian Astbury tells Billboard: “Hinterland is a place both real and imagined, a hidden city symbolic of a new Rome.

“Through the eyes of several witnesses we observe a young woman as she realises her enlightened self in a dystopian dream world. Hinterland is filled with symbolism, reflecting a new aeon in the shift of human consciousness as we realign with our planet’s natural rhythms.”

The Cult will tour the UK and Ireland in February.

Hidden City tracklist