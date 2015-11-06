The Cult return with Hidden City

The Cult will release their 10th album entitled Hidden City on February 5.

It’ll be Ian Astbury and co’s first studio release since 2012’s Choice Of Weapon and is now available for pre-order. Those who purchase ahead of launch will gain instant access to their latest single Dark Energy.

The Cult head out on a North American tour with Primal Scream next week where they’ll be joined by new bassist Grant Fitzpatrick who made his debut with the band at a recent show in Texas.

Guitarist Billy Duffy says: “I had a great time getting back on the road after so much time this year in the studio. The first couple of days were in Austin starting off with The Cult show at Stubb’s which was fun and the debut of new bass player Grant Fitzpatrick.

“I also got to play my new Signature Black Falcon for most of the set including the first time ever I’ve played Firewoman on a Gretsch.”

Hidden City tracklist

Dark Energy No Love Lost Dance The Night In Blood Birds Of Paradise Hinterland G O A T Deeply Ordered Chaos Avalanche Of Light Lilies Heathens Sound and Fury

Nov 12: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 14: Seattle Showbox Showdo, WA

Nov 15: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Nov 17: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Nov 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 20: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Nov 21: Coachella Stoplight 29 Casino, CA