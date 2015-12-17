The Cult issue Chaos lyric video

The Cult have released a lyric video for their track Deeply Ordered Chaos.

The song features on their upcoming 10th album Hidden City, which is set for release on February 5, and was conceived as a response to the Paris attacks on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January and at the Bataclan last month.

Frontman Ian Astbury tells Billboard: “We chose to depict scenes of wildlife and outer space to provide a counterpoint to the wave of violent images we are constantly bombarded with and acknowledge the profoundness of being. This is also in response to events in Paris on November 13.”

Astbury adds: “The title came from one our greatest painters and visionaries, Francis Bacon, who stated, ’I believe in deeply ordered chaos.‘ His work and philosophy have had a profound affect on my life.”

The Cult will tour the UK and Ireland in February in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon.

Hidden City tracklist