The Cult announce UK tour

The Cult’s first live dates of 2016 will be in the UK in February. The 12-date Alive In The Hidden City tour kicks off in Bristol on February 25, and will feature tracks from all ten Cult albums including their latest, Hidden City, which will be released on February 5. The album is the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon, and was produced by Bob Rock.
Tour dates
Feb 25: Bristol, Colston Hall
Feb 26: Manchester, Albert Hall
Feb 27: London, O2 Academy Brixton
Feb 29: Nottingham, Rock City
Mar 01: Birmingham, O2 Institute
Mar 03: Aberdeen, Music Hall
Mar 04: Glasgow, Barrowlands
Mar 05: Dublin, Vicar Street
Mar 06: Belfast, Mandella Hall
Mar 08: Leeds, Beckett University
Mar 09: Newcastle, City Hall
Mar 10: Norwich, UEA
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday December 11 from SeeTickets and MyTicket.