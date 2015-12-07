The Cult announce UK tour

The Cult’s first live dates of 2016 will be in the UK in February. The 12-date Alive In The Hidden City tour kicks off in Bristol on February 25, and will feature tracks from all ten Cult albums including their latest, Hidden City, which will be released on February 5. The album is the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon, and was produced by Bob Rock.

Tour dates

Feb 25: Bristol, Colston Hall

Feb 26: Manchester, Albert Hall

Feb 27: London, O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 29: Nottingham, Rock City

Mar 01: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mar 03: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Mar 04: Glasgow, Barrowlands

Mar 05: Dublin, Vicar Street

Mar 06: Belfast, Mandella Hall

Mar 08: Leeds, Beckett University

Mar 09: Newcastle, City Hall

Mar 10: Norwich, UEA

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday December 11 from SeeTickets and MyTicket.