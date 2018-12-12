The Claypool Lennon Delirium share spaced-out new track Easily Charmed By Fools

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have released a video stream of their brand new single Easily Charmed By Fools.

It’s the latest material from Primus vocalist and bassist Les Claypool and Sean Lennon’s upcoming album South Of Reality and follows the epically-titled Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon.

Speaking previously about his partnership with Claypool, Lennon told Rolling Stone: “We are great friends indeed, and I guess I’m not nervous in quite the same way as I was in the beginning, but I still make sure to do as much preparation as possible.

“Ideas always come quick for us, and I think that’s why we like working together. But playing with Les is like knowing you’re gonna be playing tennis with Rafael Nadal – it makes you wanna brush up on a few things before you get on the court.”

South Of Reality will be released on on February 22 via ATO Records and is now available for pre-order.

Find further details below.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium - South Of Reality

1. Little Fishes

2. Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon.

3. South Of Reality

4. Boriska

5. Easily Charmed By Fools

6. Amethyst Realm

7. Toady Man's Hour

8. Cricket Chronicles Revisited - Part I, Ask Your Doctor - Part II, Psyde Effects

9. Like Fleas