The Claypool Lennon Delirium are back with a new album and single

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have announced their return by revealing a brand new album and single.

The band comprises of Primus vocalist and bassist Les Claypool and Sean Lennon, with the follow-up to 2016’s Monolith Of Phobos titled South Of Reality.

It’ll be released on February 22 via ATO Records.

Speaking about his partnership with Claypool, Lennon tells Rolling Stone: “We are great friends indeed, and I guess I’m not nervous in quite the same way as I was in the beginning, but I still make sure to do as much preparation as possible.

“Ideas always come quick for us, and I think that’s why we like working together. But playing with Les is like knowing you’re gonna be playing tennis with Rafael Nadal – it makes you wanna brush up on a few things before you get on the court.”

The duo have marked the announcement by giving fans the first taste of material from the album in the shape of the trippy and epically-titled track Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon.

Check it out below.

Pre-order details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium - South Of Reality

1. Little Fishes

2. Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon.

3. South Of Reality

4. Boriska

5. Easily Charmed By Fools

6. Amethyst Realm

7. Toady Man's Hour

8. Cricket Chronicles Revisited - Part I, Ask Your Doctor - Part II, Psyde Effects

9. Like Fleas