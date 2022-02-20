The Chemistry Set release eye-catching video for cover of acid folk classic The Witch

UK psychedelic duo The Chemistry Set have released a cover of Mark Fry's 1969 acid folk classic The Witch and you can watch their eye-catching new video below. The new version features a Gregorian Chant intro, that is taken from The Bee Gee’s acid drenched 1967 song Every Christian Lion-Hearted Soldier.

It's taken from the duo's upcoming Mellotron-heavy album Pink Felt Trip, which will be released through Fruits der Mer. It's the band's 62nd release in a 34-year career.

Pink Felt Trip features a 10-minute trilogy, entitled Self-Expression Trinity, a bold "Moody Blues-esque orchestral piece entitled Cesar Manrique, a tribute to the great Spanish surrealist artist, while the title track is described by duo Paul Lake and David Mclean as "a demented aggregation of Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa and The Red Krayola".

The album artwork, which you can see below, is in the style of the 1960’s Filmore East concert poster designer Victor Moscoso and is by the Swedish designer; Robin Gnista.

Of the band's previous album, The Endless More & More, Prog Magazine said: "this represents what can be achieved when you take a genre such as psychedelia, which you’d think had been rinsed dry by now, yet approach it with an expertise and passion."

