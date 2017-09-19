The Cadillac Three get in the party mood in Dang If We Didn’t video

The Cadillac Three have released a video for their track Dang If We Didn’t.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s new album Legacy, which arrived in August via Big Machine. They previously issued a retro video game-inspired promo for Demolition Man.

The video is filmed in reverse and shows the band liven up a couple’s boring day by invading their home and holding a raucous party.

Guitarist and vocalist Jaren Johnston says: “We wrote this song on the back of the bus, originally as a more straight-down-the-middle country song.

“After messing around with it a bit more, the feel kind of changed into more of the Stones meet Dwight Yoakam.”

The Cadillac Three are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe in November for shows across Europe and the UK.

Find further details below.

Sep 21: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Sep 22: Springfield Midnight Rodeo, MO

Sep 23: Huntsville Brimestone Recreation, TN

Sep 27: Flint The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, MI

Sep 28: Buffalo Venu, NY

Sep 29: Jordan Kegs Canal Side, NY

Sep 30: West Springfield The Big E’s Twine Country Fest, MA

Nov 01: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Nov 02: Hamburg Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Germany

Nov 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 04: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 07: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Nov 09: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Nov 12: Cardiff Y-Plas, UK

Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 14: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 15: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Nov 19: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow ABC, UK

