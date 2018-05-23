The C: Live Collective To Release New EP

The C: Live Collective - This City Is London EP Gospel Mix

Beat-Breaker Remox ft. MC Raff

Arrangement For Strings

Progzilla Danger Monkey Remox

Former Twelfth Night bassist Clive Mitten's new outfit, The C: Live Collective, will release the This City Is London EP through Bumnote Records on June 1.

The title track is a radical reworking of the Twelfth Night song that appeared on the band's 1982 album Fact And Fiction. The new version, taken from the band's new The Age Of Insanity album, features James Mann on vocals. He is the son of the late Geoff Mann, who sang and wrote the original with Mitten.

"The EP contains four new and radical approaches to the song of the same name that featured on The Age of Insanity," Mitten explains. "These show different aspects of life in a multi-cultural city where all are born equal, but some are more equal than others."

The band were supposed to debut the gospel version of This City Is London that appears on the EP at their appearance at this year's Winter's End but unfortunately ran out time.