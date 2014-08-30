The Breeders set for studio return

The Breeders are working on new material that they plan to record with long-time collaborator Steve Albini.

Following a hectic touring schedule to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Last Splash, the band intend to record new music with the classic line-up of sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, bassist Josephine Wiggs and drummer Jim MacPherson.

Their touring commitments led Kim Deal to step down as Pixies bass player last year.

Kelley Deal tells Rolling Stone: “One of our new songs, Kim came up with a working title. I was very excited about it, Skinhead Number 2.

“Like at the end of the movie, end of the credits, they have ‘Man of the street number 1, ‘Skinhead number 1’, ‘Skinhead Number 2.’ I really liked that title, the uniform of non-conformity, this posing and posturing, and then I just identified as Skinhead Number 2.”

Kim adds: “Right now, we have five that we can play, three sound really good. One sounds OK and the other we could play if we had a gun to our heads. There are other ones we have not worked on, really pretty ones. We will play the new songs and then probably record them back in Chicago with Albini again.

“I don’t want it to sound like it was recorded on and mixed in a laptop. We’re just guitar, bass and drums. It’s an old fashioned outfit. It’s just a matter of getting good songs together and recording them. I don’t know how to do it any other way.”

The Breeders’ last album was 2008’s Steve Albini-produced Mountain Battles, which was followed a year later buy the Fate To Fatal EP. Albini also worked on The Breeders’ debut Pod and Pixies album Surfer Rosa.