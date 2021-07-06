The Bevis Frond releases video for new single Little Eden

Cult psych one-man-show The Bevis Frond has released a video for his brand new single Little Eden, which you can watch below.

It's the title track from his forthcoming album, a double set which celebrates the band's 35th anniversary, and will be released through Fire Records on September 10.

The new album is described as "a psychedelically-hewn panoramic take on modern Britain punctuated with pure pop melodies and beautifully-observed English melancholy; like Ray Davies coming down as he muses on the collapse of British tradition and traditionalism."

Little Eden will be available on limited edition blue’ gatefold 2LP, gatefold 2CD and digital. The album artwork, which you can view below, features photographs by Bevis Frond man Nick Saloman, highlighting the brutalism of housing estates.

Pre-order Little Eden.