The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s immersive experience launches in Liverpool

A new event celebrating the Beatles’ iconic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has opened in Liverpool.

The free immersive experience at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building at the Royal Albert Dock is the result of a collaboration between Tate Liverpool, National Museums Liverpool, Apple Corps Ltd and Dolby Laboratories.

Fans attending will be treated to the remixed version of the 1967 album in Dolby Atmos which makes it feel “as if the band is performing live in the space.”

Director at Tate Liverpool Helen Legg says: “We’re excited to be working with National Museums Liverpool to bring this unique listening experience to the city. At the time they made Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles were at the epicentre of pop and performance art of 60s London which strongly influenced this tremendous record.

“Listening to this special mix is like hearing something familiar for the first time. It sounds so fresh, you can hear every element which just underscores how wildly inventive it was.”

Giles Martin, son of producer George Martin, who created the album mix from the original tapes, adds: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is one of the most important and ground-breaking albums of all time. In many ways it changed how records could be made. The Beatles stopped just simply making music and started painting pictures with sounds that hadn’t been heard before.

"Experiencing this Dolby Atmos mix allows us to fall into the record and to totally immerse ourselves in the fantastical world that was so beautifully created at Abbey Road Studios over 50 years ago.”

The event will run until 5pm on January 9, with National Museums Liverpool releasing a video showing how the classic record has been reimagined.