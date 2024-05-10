A new video for The Beatles' poignant classic Let It Be has been ushered onto the internet

A new video for the Beatles classic Let It Be has been released. The video has been assembled using restored footage and previously unseen outtakes from the band's 1970 film of the same name, which is available to watch now on Disney+.

The original Let t Be movie was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and provided the footage for Peter Jackson's mammoth Get Back film. The new version has been restored by Jackson, and is now officially available for public consumption for the first time in more than 50 years.

"I was so lucky to have access to Michael’s outtakes for Get Back, and I’ve always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story," says Jackson. "Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary – the movie they released in 1970.

"I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be."

The movie shows the band recording what would become their final album, Let It Be, with Paul McCartney battling a disinterested John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as the sessions progress. The climax finds the band playing together for the final time at the iconic, police-interrupted show on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London.

"You see their excitement, camaraderie and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time," says Lindsay-Hogg. "And we view it with full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy."

