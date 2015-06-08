The Aristocrats list Euro tour

The Aristocrats have announced a European winter tour which includes six UK dates.

The jaunt kicks off in Germany on November 16 and runs through to December 20 where it wraps up in France.

They release third album Tres Caballeros on June 29 and guitarist Guthrie Govan previously explained how they road tested the songs before going into the studio.

He said: “We’ve learned a lot since we started this band – four years, three studio albums, two live DVDs and about a billion notes ago – and I think our latest offering reflects this in all kinds of ways.”

Before the European dates, the band tour North America and they say a second run of European dates will be announced for early 2016.

THE ARISTOCRATS EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Nov 16: Kantine, Cologne, Germany

Nov 17 : Piano, Dortmund, Germany

Nov 18: Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany

Nov 20: Generation Prog Festival, Nurnberg, Germany

Nov 21: TBA, Stuttgart, Germany

Nov 22: Bergkeller, Reichenbach, Germany

Nov 24: Strom, Munich, Germany

Nov 25: Majestic Musik Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

Nov 26: Blue Note, Nove Mesto, Slovakia

Nov 27: Oratorium Sw. Kingi, Bochnia, Poland

Nov 28: TBA, Warszaw, Poland

Nov 30: Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

Dec 02: Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

Dec 04: Bolgen, Larvik, Norway

Dec 06: TBA, Istanbul, Turkey

Dec 07: Silver Church, Bucharest, Romania

Dec 09: De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Dec 10: Spirit of 66, Verviers, Belgium

Dec 13: Liquid Room, Edinburgh

Dec 15: Club Academy, Manchester

Dec 16: Temple, Birmingham

Dec 17: Bierkeller, Bristol

Dec 18: Heaven, London

Dec 19: The Haunt, Brighton

Dec 20: La Maroquinerie, Paris, France