The Aristocrats list Euro tour

The Aristocrats have announced a European winter tour which includes six UK dates.
The jaunt kicks off in Germany on November 16 and runs through to December 20 where it wraps up in France.
They release third album Tres Caballeros on June 29 and guitarist Guthrie Govan previously explained how they road tested the songs before going into the studio.
He said: “We’ve learned a lot since we started this band – four years, three studio albums, two live DVDs and about a billion notes ago – and I think our latest offering reflects this in all kinds of ways.”
Before the European dates, the band tour North America and they say a second run of European dates will be announced for early 2016.
THE ARISTOCRATS EUROPEAN TOUR 2015
Nov 16: Kantine, Cologne, Germany
Nov 17 : Piano, Dortmund, Germany
Nov 18: Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany
Nov 20: Generation Prog Festival, Nurnberg, Germany
Nov 21: TBA, Stuttgart, Germany
Nov 22: Bergkeller, Reichenbach, Germany
Nov 24: Strom, Munich, Germany
Nov 25: Majestic Musik Club, Bratislava, Slovakia
Nov 26: Blue Note, Nove Mesto, Slovakia
Nov 27: Oratorium Sw. Kingi, Bochnia, Poland
Nov 28: TBA, Warszaw, Poland
Nov 30: Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany
Dec 02: Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
Dec 04: Bolgen, Larvik, Norway
Dec 06: TBA, Istanbul, Turkey
Dec 07: Silver Church, Bucharest, Romania
Dec 09: De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands
Dec 10: Spirit of 66, Verviers, Belgium
Dec 13: Liquid Room, Edinburgh
Dec 15: Club Academy, Manchester
Dec 16: Temple, Birmingham
Dec 17: Bierkeller, Bristol
Dec 18: Heaven, London
Dec 19: The Haunt, Brighton
Dec 20: La Maroquinerie, Paris, France