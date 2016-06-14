The Amity Affliction announce UK headline tour

The Amity Affliction have announced a UK headline tour.

The run of six dates have been set up in support of the band’s upcoming fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak, which is out on August 12 via Roadrunner Records.

The band say in a statement: “We are honoured to announce our biggest ever UK headline tour later this year. We are going to be playing some huge venues – including the iconic Roundhouse in London – and we want to see all of you.

“We are also bringing our friends in Northlane, Stray From The Path and Wage War.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale on July 17 at 10am GMT.

The Amity Affliction played last weekend’s Download festival and are currently on the road across Europe. The newly announced UK dates can be found below in bold.

The Amity Affliction This Could Be Heartbreak tracklist

I Bring The Weather With Me This Could B Heartbreak Nightmare Tearing Me Apart O.M.G.I.M.Y. All Fucked Up Fight My Regret Some Friends Wishbone Note To Self Blood In My Mouth

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk Festival, UK

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Belfast Oh Yeah Centre, UK

Jun 08: Dublin Academy Green Room, Ireland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 13: Athens Second Skin, Greece

Jun 15: Lisbon RCA, Portugal

Jun 16: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Bremen Tower, Germany

Jun 21: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jun 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 25: Saabrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 26: Lindau Vaudeville, Germany

Jun 27: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jun 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Jun 29: Ljubljana Gala Hala, Slovenia

Jul 01: Lobnitz With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Aug 19: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Aug 26: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Aug 31: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation, Colorado

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, Pennsylvania

Sep 24: Dallas-Worth Texas Mutiny, Texas

Dec 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 06: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Dec 09: Birmingham Institute, UK

Dec 10: Norwich Waterfront, UK