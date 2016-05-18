The Amity Affliction detail 5th album This Could Be Heartbreak

The Amity Affliction have announced their fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak will be released in August.

The Australian band have also issued a video for new track I Bring The Weather With Me. The album – the follow-up to 2014’s Let The Ocean Take Me – will be released on August 12 via Roadrunner Records.

In addition, The Amity Affliction have announced a run of tour dates for 2016.

Roadrunner say: “Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet.

“Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft.

“Both ambitious and grand, album standouts This Could Be Heartbreak and All Fucked Up are equal parts heavy and hopeful.”

The album is available for pre-order, with I Bring The Weather With Me offered as an instant download.

The Amity Affliction This Could Be Heartbreak tracklist

1. I Bring The Weather With Me

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk Festival, UK

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Belfast Oh Yeah Centre, UK

Jun 08: Dublin Academy Green Room, Ireland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 13: Athens Second Skin, Greece

Jun 15: Lisbon RCA, Portugal

Jun 16: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Bremen Tower, Germany

Jun 21: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jun 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 25: Saabrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 26: Lindau Vaudeville, Germany

Jun 27: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jun 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Jun 29: Ljubljana Gala Hala, Slovenia

Jul 01: Lobnitz With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Aug 19: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Aug 26: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Aug 31: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation, Colorado

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, Pennsylvania

Sep 24: Dallas-Worth Texas Mutiny, Texas

Amity Affliction launch Shine On video

The Amity Affliction give us a tour of their tour bus