The Amity Affliction detail 5th album This Could Be Heartbreak

The Amity Affliction have announced their fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak will be released in August.
The Australian band have also issued a video for new track I Bring The Weather With Me. The album – the follow-up to 2014’s Let The Ocean Take Me – will be released on August 12 via Roadrunner Records.
In addition, The Amity Affliction have announced a run of tour dates for 2016.
Roadrunner say: “Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet.
“Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft.
“Both ambitious and grand, album standouts This Could Be Heartbreak and All Fucked Up are equal parts heavy and hopeful.”
The album is available for pre-order, with I Bring The Weather With Me offered as an instant download.
The Amity Affliction This Could Be Heartbreak tracklist
1. I Bring The Weather With Me
The Amity Affliction tour dates 2016
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK
May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk Festival, UK
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 07: Belfast Oh Yeah Centre, UK
Jun 08: Dublin Academy Green Room, Ireland
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK
Jun 11: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun 12: Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 13: Athens Second Skin, Greece
Jun 15: Lisbon RCA, Portugal
Jun 16: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Jun 18: Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium
Jun 20: Bremen Tower, Germany
Jun 21: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Jun 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 25: Saabrucken Garage, Germany
Jun 26: Lindau Vaudeville, Germany
Jun 27: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jun 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Jun 29: Ljubljana Gala Hala, Slovenia
Jul 01: Lobnitz With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Aug 19: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia
Aug 26: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Aug 31: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 10: Denver High Elevation, Colorado
Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, Pennsylvania
Sep 24: Dallas-Worth Texas Mutiny, Texas
