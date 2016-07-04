The Amity Affliction announce European winter tour

The Amity Affliction have announced a European tour this for this coming winter.

The Aussie metalcore outfit have added shows to their existing UK dates across November and December with Stray From The Path, Northlane and Wage War in support of their fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak – due out on August 12.

The new dates can be seen in the list below, highlighted in bold.

Roadrunner Records say: “Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet.

“Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft.

“Both ambitious and grand, album standouts This Could Be Heartbreak and All Fucked Up are equal parts heavy and hopeful.”

The album is available for pre-order.

Aug 19: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Aug 26: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Aug 31: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation, Colorado

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, Pennsylvania

Sep 24: Dallas-Worth Texas Mutiny, Texas

Nov 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 30: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Dec 01: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Dec 02: Antwerp Trix, Austria

Dec 03: Paris Fleche D’Or, France

Dec 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 06: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Dec 09: Birmingham Institute, UK

Dec 10: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Dec 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Dec 13: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Dec 14: Copenhagen Pumpehusey, Denmark

Dec 15: Berlin Astra, Germany

Dec 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Dec 17: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockdown Fest, Germany

Dec 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Dec 20: Lyon CCO, France

Dec 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 22: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain

