The Amity Affliction announce European winter tour

The Amity Affliction have announced a European tour this for this coming winter.
The Aussie metalcore outfit have added shows to their existing UK dates across November and December with Stray From The Path, Northlane and Wage War in support of their fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak – due out on August 12.
The new dates can be seen in the list below, highlighted in bold.
Roadrunner Records say: “Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet.
“Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft.
“Both ambitious and grand, album standouts This Could Be Heartbreak and All Fucked Up are equal parts heavy and hopeful.”
The album is available for pre-order.
The Amity Affliction tour dates 2016
Aug 19: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia
Aug 26: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Aug 31: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 10: Denver High Elevation, Colorado
Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, Pennsylvania
Sep 24: Dallas-Worth Texas Mutiny, Texas
Nov 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Nov 30: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Dec 01: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Dec 02: Antwerp Trix, Austria
Dec 03: Paris Fleche D’Or, France
Dec 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Dec 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Dec 06: London Roundhouse, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Dec 09: Birmingham Institute, UK
Dec 10: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Dec 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 13: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Dec 14: Copenhagen Pumpehusey, Denmark
Dec 15: Berlin Astra, Germany
Dec 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Dec 17: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockdown Fest, Germany
Dec 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Dec 20: Lyon CCO, France
Dec 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 22: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain