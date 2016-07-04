White Wizzard bring back singer Wyatt Anderson

White Wizzard have announced the return of singer Wyatt ‘Screamin’ Demon’ Anderson to the fold.

The band released a video for their track Break Out earlier this year.

Anderson’s return marks his third spell with the band, who have also announced their upcoming fourth album will be called Infernal Overdrive.

White Wizzard say: “White Wizzard is very very happy to announce the return of singer Wyatt ‘Screamin’ Demon’ Anderson. A new album titled Infernal Overdrive is in the works and we will be launching a pre sale Kickstarter in the coming weeks with limited edition items.

“It will also feature James J LaRue on lead guitar. The album is nine blistering tracks and promises to be our strongest release yet. We plan to tour in 2017.”

Anderson adds: “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for making me feel so welcome back, you guys are the reason why I wanted to come back so I’m going to try my damnedest to make sure none of you are disappointed.

“Look for the new album to be coming out soon, and it will rip your fucking heads off.”