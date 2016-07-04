Chris Adler won’t return to Megadeth says Dave Mustaine

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has said that Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler’s time with Megadeth is over.

Adler acted as a session musician for 15th album Dystopia, and played a number of shows with the thrash icons over the past six months.

Although he was invited to join full-time, he insisted he’d remain with Lamb Of God, while trying to make as many appearances with Megadeth as possible.

Last month Dirk Verbeuren took over as he returned to duties with his own band, but it had been suggested that he’d return for further shows in July.

Speaking at a press conference in Israel, reported by Machine Music, Mustaine said: “Chris Adler is not with Megadeth – he’s in Lamb Of God. He was a session guy. It was what you could call work for hire.

“He has nothing to do with us any more. I’m grateful for his contributions. I’m grateful for him introducing us to Dirk.”

The bandleader – who’d recently reported that he’d reveal a full-time sticksman “real soon” – added: “We still haven’t announced who our new drummer is going to be. It won’t be Chris Adler, because he’s in Lamb Of God.”

Following up on Twitter, Mustaine wrote: “Every interview said he was a session drummer and that he was in LOG.” Replying to a fan’s comment that many had secretly hoped Adler would join full-time, he said: “I know. But as you say, I made it clear that he was not in Megadeth.” Later he emphasised: “We have not announced who the new drummer will be yet.”

Megadeth’s Dystopia tour continues.

Jul 05: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Jul 10: Istanbul Rock Off, Turkey

Jul 13: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jul 15: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 16: Presov Harley Festival, Slovakia

Jul 17: Vozovicev Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 30: Quito Teleferico, Ecuador

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 04: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 05: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 09: Belo Horizonte Expominas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 16: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil

Aug 18: Curitaba Spazio Van, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 23: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 26: San Salvador Gimnasio Nacional, El Salvador

Aug 29: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Sep 01: Santiago Plaze de Toros Santa Maria, Mexico

Sep 03: Monterrey Mexico Metal Fest, Mexico

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

