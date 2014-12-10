The Amity Affliction give us a tour of their tour bus

The Amity Affliction recently toured the UK with The Plot In You, Heart In Hand and Napoleon. And when they rolled into London they invited us aboard their bus… it smelled a bit.

In what Ahren dubs “the filthy bus edition” of Cribs, we’re given the grand tour of the bus that was home to 24 guys from four different bands. Want to know what that’s like? Well as Ahren puts it “it smells like a thousand disgusting dudes’ dicks”.

Of course there’s more than bad smells, there’s a mouldy food, a broken sound system and a PS2 (2?!!). Check it out below.

The Amity Affliction have also just been announced as main support to Of Mice & Men in the UK next year.

Prior to the recent UK tour we caught up with frontman Joel Birch to find out why they’re suddenly on the brink of making it big.