That Joe Payne announces the By Name, By Nature UK tour

That Joe Payne has announced a UK tour which will take place in 2020.

The By Name, By Nature UK tour will see Payne playing five shows, visiting Tring, Southampton, Bury, Glasgow and Birmingham, with the vocalist promising fans an “audio-visual extravaganza” each night.

He says: “I am ecstatic to be bringing you my most ambitious show to date, coming to five theatres around the UK.

“I will be showcasing my debut album By Name, By Nature with an audio-visual extravaganza, accompanied by full band.

“You can expect my trademark video-interactive choreography, a sprinkle of magic, and an exciting guest appearance.”

Payne reports that the performances will incorporate everything he’s learned about stage craft, and adds: “I’ll be raising the standard far beyond anything I’ve ever done before.

"This is me, not just meeting an expectation, but exceeding it. And the most beautiful thing about it is that I’m not trying to prove anything by it.

“I’m just celebrating being 100% myself; smiley, and soulful.”

Tickets for the tour are now available.

Along with his solo work, which includes the tracks I Need A Change, End Of The Tunnel and Moonlit Love, Payne has worked with The Enid, Methexis, Joe Holden and Zoo and was recently Marillion’s special guest at their sold-out Weekend event in Port Zelande in the Netherlands.

That Joe Payne: By Name, By Nature 2020 UK tour

Mar 07: Tring Court Theatre

Apr 25: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre

May 23: Bury The Met

May 30: Glasgow CCA: Centre For Contemporary Arts

Jun 20: Birmingham Crescent Theatre