Textures in Grain Of Sand video

Textures have released a video for their track Shaping A Single Grain Of Sand.

It’s taken from their upcoming album Phenotype, released on February 5 via Nuclear Blast. Phenotype will be followed by a second album, Genotype, in 2017.

Drummer Stef Broks recently told TeamRock: “I knew we couldn’t just write 10 songs for a new record and think that was going to be enough. This is our fifth album, and traditionally that’s a very important step for a band. It’s where reputations are cemented.

“We could carry on as normal, or we could really strive to make a statement. So we made the decision – we were going to make something that would make the fans sit up and take notice. Something we’d never even attempted before.”

The Dutch djent outfit launch a European tour next month.