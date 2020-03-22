Testament's Chuck Billy tests positive for coronavirus

Testament frontman Chuck Billy has tested positive for COVID-19, alongside his wife, Tiffany, and some members of the band's road crew. The news comes just weeks after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy forced the cancellation of the band's sow with Exodus in Milan.

In a statement on Facebook, the band say, "As many of you already know, after returning from the Bay Strikes Back over Europe Tour last week, some of us in Testament have been feeling unwell and have made the decision along with our Doctors to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of yesterday morning, Chuck and Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members."

"We wanted to reach out to everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform you that we are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested.

"We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to.

"At this moment we are currently focused on staying safe and quarantined, resting, getting ourselves back to health, and of course, sending well wishes, prayers, and positive energy towards our friends who are also sick. We also want to send well wishes to all of our fans and supporters in this time of crisis.

"We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future!"

Testament's upcoming album Titans Of Creation is released on April 3. The band have already released the singles Children Of The Next Level and Night Of The Witch.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

always wash your hands when you get home or into work

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

For more information on coronavirus, visit the World Health Organisation website.