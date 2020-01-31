Listen to Testament’s scorching new track Night Of The Witch

Testament have released their new single titled Night Of The Witch.

It’s the first taste of material from the thrash veterans’ upcoming studio album Titans Of Creation, which will launch on April 3 through Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the new album at last year’s Hellfest, guitarist Eric Peterson gave a hint at what fans could expect from the follow-up to 2016’s Brotherhood Of The Snake when he said: "Musically, it's a lot more thrash and more old school.

“I don't want to say Mercyful Fate, but those kind of guitar harmonies and stuff like that. Lyrically, it's probably a little bit more storytelling, kind of evil shit. The label told us to write something evil, so…”

Vocalist Chuck Billy added: “I give Eric credit, because he doesn't follow anybody else – he has his own taste in music, and he brings what he does to Testament.

“And it always keeps us on our toes, and me especially, because when I hear the riff, I expect, 'Maybe it's going to be the old-school thrash.' But then when I get it, I hear the thrash, but then there's some new elements and new chords that he chooses to play that maybe aren't comfortable for me. And when I first hear them, I go, 'Wow. That's different.’”

Find the cover art for Titans Of Creation and the new track below.

The release comes ahead of Testament’s The Bay Strikes Back European tour, which will get under way in Copenhagen on February 6 and wrap up in Hanover on March 11.

Testament will be joined on the road by Exodus and Death Angel.