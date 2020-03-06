Testament unleash their epic new single Children Of The Next Level

Testament have released their brand new single titled Children Of The Next Level.

It’s the latest track from the thrash veterans’ upcoming studio album Titans Of Creation, which will launch via Nuclear Blast Records on April 3.

Testament previously shared the track Night Of The Witch.

Frontman Chuck Billy said about the follow-up to 2016’s Brotherhood Of The Snake: "It has been months since the final mixing of Titans Of Creation and we are eager for fans to hear it.

“We feel that we put a lot into this record and at the end of the day it is a Testament

record that stands on its own. We are very proud of Titans Of Creation.”

Testament are currently on the road across the UK with Exodus and Death Angel - part of The Bay Strikes Back European tour.

They were forced to pull the plug on their planned show at Milan’s Trezzo Live Club recently, after Italian authorities cancelled all public events in the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, which has disrupted a number of artists’ touring schedules.

Testament: Titans Of Creation

Testament will release their 13th studio album Titans Of Creation in April. The follow-up to 2016's Brotherhood Of The Snake features the lead singles Night Of The Witch and Children Of The Next Level.View Deal

Testament: Titans Of Creation

1. Children Of The Next Level

2. WWIII

3. Dream Deceiver

4. Night Of The Witch

5. City Of Angels

6. Ishtar's Gate

7. Symptoms

8. False Prophet

9. The Healers

10. Code Of Hammurabi

11. Curse Of Osiris

12. Catacombs

Testament, Exodus & Death Angel European tour

Mar 06: London The Forum, UK

Mar 07: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Mar 10: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 11: Hannover Capitol, Germany