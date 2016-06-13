Amon Amarth to tour UK and Ireland with Testament and Grand Magus

Amon Amarth have announced a five-date UK and Ireland autumn tour.

The Swedish Viking metal outfit will play in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, London and Birmingham in October and November in support of 10th album Jomsviking, released earlier this year.

They made the announcement after an appearance on the Lemmy Stage at the Download festival on Sunday.

They’ll be joined on the dates by Testament and Grand Magus.

Amon Amarth say: “UK, after three years away we are returning to your lands and are bringing with us our biggest headline show ever.

“Sharpen your weapons, fortify your embankments and hide your loved ones. We are bringing our berserker party to a town near you and we hope to see you there so you can ‘Raise Your Horns’ together with us to glory.”

LiveNation will launch a pre-sale at 10am on June 14 (Tuesday), with general sale beginning at 10am the following day.

Testament’s Eric Peterson adds: “With a heart of steel and rippling distant thunder, we are honoured to board the AA Viking ship and get ready to feast and plunder with them across Europe. Thor’s hammering strikes shall lead the way.”

JB from Grand Magus says: “Earth-shattering metal is coming your way. Amon Amarth, Testament, and Grand Magus on the same night. There will be headbanging, thrashing, and all around heaviness to fill all needs.”

Amon Amarth UK and Ireland tour 2016

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Amon Amarth: We'll never stop writing about Vikings