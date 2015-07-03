Testament's Eric 'just keeps getting better'

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy says guitarist and main songwriter Eric Peterson is on fire as the band work on their upcoming 11th album.

Billy updated Full Metal Jackie on the progress for the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth, which he recently stated would mostly be written on the road.

Billy says: “Eric Peterson’s always been the main songwriter. And he really doesn’t follow a lot of bands. He’s into his black and death metal stuff, so he puts a little bit of that into Testament.

“But he seems to create something different for every record. And that’s what keeps our records sounding kind of modern or fresh. He just keeps getting better and better at coming up with riffs and the songs.”

Billy last year hinted that the album could be out in early 2015 and that they were aiming for a sound similar to that on their 1999 effort The Gathering. But a 2015 release now seems optimistic.

He adds: “We’re about six tracks into the demos right now, we still have a long way to go. The other guys haven’t heard a lot of it, ‘cause me and Eric have been doing the demos. So, now that we’re all together, we’ll start going over the music and try to work on the road a little bit.”

Testament wrapped up a European tour at Finland’s Nummirock festival on June 20, a trek that included a June 13 appearance at Download.

Up next, the band will play Heavy MTL in Montreal on August 8 and launch a South American tour in November.

Aug 08: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Nov 17: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

Nov 18: Curitiba Vanilla Music Hall, Brazil

Nov 20: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil

Nov 21: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Nov 24: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Nov 25: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Nov 26: Lima Embarcadero 41, Peru

Nov 28: Bogota Downtown Majestic, Columbia

Nov 29: San Jose Club Peppers, Cosat Rica

Dec 01: Mexico City Pabellon Oeste, Mexico

Dec 02: Guadalajara Teatro Studio Cavaret, Mexico