Tesseract Release Of Matter Video

Tesseract have unveiled a special live recording filmed at London’s Sphere studios.

The video, titled Of Matter, features the three tracks that make up the first part of last year’s blinding Altered State album.

“Way back in 2010, we filmed a live recording of Concealing Fate at Sphere Studios with Francesco Carmeli,” explains the band. “We enjoyed this so much that we have always wanted to do it again, and Altered State gave us the perfect opportunity to do so. Sphere Studios London has now closed and moved to L.A, so it was especially important for us to go back and film the recording of ‘Of Matter’ before Francesco moved the studio.

“This video is hopefully the first of four, that cover the whole of the latest album, where we aim to film four different recordings of the four different sections of Altered State in four different studios throughout our small little world. As with everything TesseracT, the video shows the slight evolution of each track as we take it from the studio on to the stage. We hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did!”

Check out the video below:

Tesseract - Of Matter (Live At Sphere Studio)