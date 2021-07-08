TesseracT release full performance video of Nocturne (PORTALS)

UK prog metaller quintet TesseracT have released a new full performance video for Nocturne, which you can watch below.

It's taken from their upcoming release Portals, which is a live album and Blue-ray of last year's high budget, cinematic live stream Portals and which is released through Kscope Records on August 27.

“Nocturne has been a firm fan and band favourite since it was released ahead of the Altered State album cycle," says bassist Amos Williams. "As such, we threw a lot into the performance, which was matched by our production team, who really pushed the envelope with what they achieved during this track. The laser effects and lighting is powerful and emotive, and Rich's cinematography really hits the mark.

"Every tour produces a slightly different version of this track, as our mindset waxes and wanes, but this version of Nocturne is a real high mark for us we feel; it was just so much fun to perform after not performing it for a year. So, why didn't we close the show with this song if it was so fun? The thought did cross our minds, we figured everybody would want that. But, we wanted to sit outside our comfort zone with an 'encore' of real deep cuts and fan favourites. Thus, Nocturne (Portals) was the perfect handover between the desired and expected, as well as an excellent guide for everyone as we turned to face the weird and wonderful direction of the final act. “

Portals will be available on an array of formats including Blu-ray, triple vinyl LP soundtrack and as a limited edition deluxe four-disc book edition.

Pre-order Portals.