TesseracT pen deal with Kscope label

Prog rockers Tesseract have penned a deal with Kscope via whom they will release their third album next year.

Bassist Amos Williams says: “Really looking forward to discovering the possibilities of working with such a creative label. We admire everything Kscope has done with bands like Anathema, Katatonia and Steven Wilson, and can’t wait to see where they will guide TesseracT in this new chapter of the band. Very excited.”

Earlier this summer TesseracT brought former singer Daniel Tompkins back into the band after parting company with Ashe O’Hara – a reorganisation of the line-up which Williams described as ‘seamless.’ Tompkins’ first show back with the band was on the main stage at this year’s UK Sonisphere Festival.

The band have reportedly finished writing half of their forthcoming album and are set for a Europe-wide tour with co-headliners Animals As Leaders.

2014 UK tour dates