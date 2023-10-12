No-Man's OLI label years explored in new five-disc set

No-Man's early years on independent label One Little Indian (since rebranded as One Little Independent) are to be celebrated in a new five disc box set Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994 which will be released on the label oin January 24.
At the same time a standalone companion disc, Swagger, chronicles the period that came after the Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson's studio experiments of 1987 and 1988, and prior to No-Man signing its first record deal in 1991, will also be released.
No-Man released two albums and series of singles on the influential OLI label (home to Björk, The Shamen etc), and Housekeeping... features the band's first two albums, 1993's Loveblows & Lovecries and 1994's Flowermouth, along with the singles compilation Lovesighs (1992). The deluxe 5CD bookset also contains outtakes, alternate versions and the band’s sessions for BBC Radio from the period as well as a hardback book includes essays by Matt Hammers (author of No-Man blog, All The Blue Changes), Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson, alongside rare photos and memorabilia.
As well as Wilson and Bowness, No-Man also featured virtuoso violinist Ben Coleman, and the albums featured notable appearances by Mick Karn and Steve Jansen (Japan), Robert Fripp, Ian Carr, Lisa Gerard (Dead Can Dance), and soon to be Porcupine Tree members Richard Barbieri, Chris Maitland and Colin Edwin.
Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994 will be available on CD, limited edition cassette and 180g sky blue vinyl (a Burning Shed exclusive). You can view the artwork and full tracklisting below.
Pre-order Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994.
No-Man: Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994
CD1. Lovesighs – An Entertainment
1. Heartcheat Pop
2. Days in the Trees – US remix
3. Drink Judas
4. Heartcheat Motel
5. Kiss Me Stupid
6. Colours
7. Iris Murdoch Cut Me Up
8. Days in the Trees - Reich
9. Days in the Trees - Ives
10. Days in the Trees - Bartok
11. Walker
12. Road
CD2. Loveblows and Lovecries – A Confession
1. Loveblow
2. Only Baby
3. Housekeeping
4. Sweetheart Raw
5. Lovecry
6. Tulip
7. Break Heaven
8. Beautiful and Cruel
9. Painting Paradise
10. Heaven’s Break
11. Taking It Like a Man
12. Babyship Blue
13. Tulip – unedited master
CD3. Singles
1. Ocean Song
2. Back to the Burning Shed
3. Swirl
4. Sweetheart Raw – full length version
5. Bleed
6. Only Baby – Breathe for Me
7. Only Baby – Be for Me
8. Long Day Fall
9. Painting Paradise – single re-recording
10. Heaven Taste
CD4. Flowermouth
1. Angel Gets Caught in the Beauty Trap
2. You Grow More Beautiful
3. Animal Ghost
4. Soft Shoulders
5. Shell of a Fighter
6. Teardrop Fall
7. Watching Over Me
8. Simple
9. Things Change
CD5. Radio Sessions 1992-94
1. Break Heaven – Nicky Campbell session
2. Heartcheat Pop – Nicky Campbell session
3. Housekeeping – Nicky Campbell session
4. Ocean Song – Hit the North session
5. Days in the Trees – Hit the North session
6. Taking It Like a Man – Hit the North session
7. Lovecry – GLR session
8. Days in the Trees – GLR session
9. Sweetheart Raw – The Way Out session
10. Teardrop Fall – acoustic session
11. Watching Over Me – acoustic session
12. Shell of a Fighter – acoustic session
13. You Grow More Beautiful – acoustic session
Swagger
1, Flowermouth
2. Bleed
3. Life Is Elsewhere
4. Mouth Was Blue
5. Curtain Dream
6. Learn To Fear
7. See No Angels
8. Sit Silent
9. Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994Swirl