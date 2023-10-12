No-Man's OLI label years explored in new five-disc set

No-Man's early years on independent label One Little Indian (since rebranded as One Little Independent) are to be celebrated in a new five disc box set Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994 which will be released on the label oin January 24.

At the same time a standalone companion disc, Swagger, chronicles the period that came after the Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson's studio experiments of 1987 and 1988, and prior to No-Man signing its first record deal in 1991, will also be released.

No-Man released two albums and series of singles on the influential OLI label (home to Björk, The Shamen etc), and Housekeeping... features the band's first two albums, 1993's Loveblows & Lovecries and 1994's Flowermouth, along with the singles compilation Lovesighs (1992). The deluxe 5CD bookset also contains outtakes, alternate versions and the band’s sessions for BBC Radio from the period as well as a hardback book includes essays by Matt Hammers (author of No-Man blog, All The Blue Changes), Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson, alongside rare photos and memorabilia.

As well as Wilson and Bowness, No-Man also featured virtuoso violinist Ben Coleman, and the albums featured notable appearances by Mick Karn and Steve Jansen (Japan), Robert Fripp, Ian Carr, Lisa Gerard (Dead Can Dance), and soon to be Porcupine Tree members Richard Barbieri, Chris Maitland and Colin Edwin.

Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994 will be available on CD, limited edition cassette and 180g sky blue vinyl (a Burning Shed exclusive). You can view the artwork and full tracklisting below.

Pre-order Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994.

(Image credit: OLI Records)

No-Man: Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994

CD1. Lovesighs – An Entertainment

1. Heartcheat Pop

2. Days in the Trees – US remix

3. Drink Judas

4. Heartcheat Motel

5. Kiss Me Stupid

6. Colours

7. Iris Murdoch Cut Me Up

8. Days in the Trees - Reich

9. Days in the Trees - Ives

10. Days in the Trees - Bartok

11. Walker

12. Road

CD2. Loveblows and Lovecries – A Confession

1. Loveblow

2. Only Baby

3. Housekeeping

4. Sweetheart Raw

5. Lovecry

6. Tulip

7. Break Heaven

8. Beautiful and Cruel

9. Painting Paradise

10. Heaven’s Break

11. Taking It Like a Man

12. Babyship Blue

13. Tulip – unedited master

CD3. Singles

1. Ocean Song

2. Back to the Burning Shed

3. Swirl

4. Sweetheart Raw – full length version

5. Bleed

6. Only Baby – Breathe for Me

7. Only Baby – Be for Me

8. Long Day Fall

9. Painting Paradise – single re-recording

10. Heaven Taste

CD4. Flowermouth

1. Angel Gets Caught in the Beauty Trap

2. You Grow More Beautiful

3. Animal Ghost

4. Soft Shoulders

5. Shell of a Fighter

6. Teardrop Fall

7. Watching Over Me

8. Simple

9. Things Change

CD5. Radio Sessions 1992-94

1. Break Heaven – Nicky Campbell session

2. Heartcheat Pop – Nicky Campbell session

3. Housekeeping – Nicky Campbell session

4. Ocean Song – Hit the North session

5. Days in the Trees – Hit the North session

6. Taking It Like a Man – Hit the North session

7. Lovecry – GLR session

8. Days in the Trees – GLR session

9. Sweetheart Raw – The Way Out session

10. Teardrop Fall – acoustic session

11. Watching Over Me – acoustic session

12. Shell of a Fighter – acoustic session

13. You Grow More Beautiful – acoustic session

Swagger

1, Flowermouth

2. Bleed

3. Life Is Elsewhere

4. Mouth Was Blue

5. Curtain Dream

6. Learn To Fear

7. See No Angels

8. Sit Silent

9. Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994Swirl