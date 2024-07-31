“I'd never even met any of the people on this record until the sessions.” English Teacher, Jane Weaver, O. and more to appear on new Speedy Wunderground compilation from producer Dan Carey

Acclaimed South London independent label Speedy Wunderground readies sixth annual compilation

Jane Weaver, English Teacher, O.
Mercury Prize-nominated indie-rockers English Teacher, Liverpool singer-songwriter Jane Weaver, and South London experimental duo O. are among an eclectic range of artists set to appear on the sixth annual compilation from producer Dan Carey's influential Speedy Wunderground label.

Scheduled for August 30, the sixth edition of the compilation series will feature eight artists/eight songs, each recorded in a single day by Carey, who has previously worked with artists such as Kae Tempest, Squid, Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C. and more.  

The tracklist for the record is:

Side A
1. Lewsberg – Six Hills
2. Jane Weaver – Oblique Fantasy
3. The Queen’s Head – Your God Owes You Money
4. HighSchool – Only a Dream

Side B
1. O. – OGO
2. English Teacher – Song About Love
3. Hot Face – dura dura
4. Tummyache – Circling the Drain

“I’m excited to have this collection ready,” says Carey, label founder, producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music industry innovator. “There is something that sets this apart from the previous 5 volumes: I had never worked with, and in most cases never even met any of the people on this record until the sessions for these songs.

“There’s a variety in how these collaborations came about. Jane Weaver and Lewsberg are artists that I’d been wanting to work with for a long time, whereas I saw Hot Face at The Windmill one night and just said come over to mine! I have calculated that as a result of this compilation, Speedy Wunderground now has 24 new friends.”

Carey's label plans to celebrate the release of the compilation with a launch party in London on August 29. The gig, at The Social, will feature performances from Hot Face and Morn, plus a secret headliner act and DJs. Tickets are on sale now, here.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.