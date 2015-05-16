Tesseract launch London live show in full

TesseracT have streamed the full video part of their first-ever live release Oddysey/Scala, featuring the return of vocalist Daniel Tompkins.
It was recorded at London’s Scala venue last November, after Tompkins took over from Ashe O’Hara in June.
The one-hour performance is accompanied in the live pack with a CD featuring the same tracklist, but with the songs recorded at various locations on their 2014 European tour.
Odyssey/Scala is released on May 18 in various formats and it’s available for pre-order now. TesseracT are currently working on their third album, expected later this year.
Odyssey (audio) tracklist
Singularity (recorded in Moscow)
Deception (recorded in Birmingham)
The Impossible – Concealing Fate Part Three (recorded in Nottingham)
Perfection/Epiphany – Conceling Fate Parts Four/Five (recorded in Rome)
Origin – Concelaing Fate Part Six (recorded in Strasbourg)
Of Matter – Proxy (recorded in Koln)
Of Matter – Retrospect (recorded in Nijmegen)
Of Matter – Resist (recorded in Budapest)
April (recorded in Paris)
Nocturne (recorded in Manchester)
Acceptance – Concealing Fate Part One (recorded in Moscow)
Scala (video) tracklist
Singularity
Deception
The Impossible – Concealing Fate Part Three
Perfection/Epiphany – Conceling Fate Parts Four/Five
Origin – Concelaing Fate Part Six
Of Matter – Proxy
Of Matter – Retrospect
Of Matter – Resist
April
Nocturne
Acceptance – Concealing Fate Part One