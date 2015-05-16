Trending

Tesseract launch London live show in full

View 11-track performance featuring Daniel Tompkins’ return - ahead of Oddysey/Scala release next week

TesseracT have streamed the full video part of their first-ever live release Oddysey/Scala, featuring the return of vocalist Daniel Tompkins.

It was recorded at London’s Scala venue last November, after Tompkins took over from Ashe O’Hara in June.

The one-hour performance is accompanied in the live pack with a CD featuring the same tracklist, but with the songs recorded at various locations on their 2014 European tour.

Odyssey/Scala is released on May 18 in various formats and it’s available for pre-order now. TesseracT are currently working on their third album, expected later this year.

Odyssey (audio) tracklist

  1. Singularity (recorded in Moscow)

  2. Deception (recorded in Birmingham)

  3. The Impossible – Concealing Fate Part Three (recorded in Nottingham)

  4. Perfection/Epiphany – Conceling Fate Parts Four/Five (recorded in Rome)

  5. Origin – Concelaing Fate Part Six (recorded in Strasbourg)

  6. Of Matter – Proxy (recorded in Koln)

  7. Of Matter – Retrospect (recorded in Nijmegen)

  8. Of Matter – Resist (recorded in Budapest)

  9. April (recorded in Paris)

  10. Nocturne (recorded in Manchester)

  11. Acceptance – Concealing Fate Part One (recorded in Moscow)

Scala (video) tracklist

  1. Singularity

  2. Deception

  3. The Impossible – Concealing Fate Part Three

  4. Perfection/Epiphany – Conceling Fate Parts Four/Five

  5. Origin – Concelaing Fate Part Six

  6. Of Matter – Proxy

  7. Of Matter – Retrospect

  8. Of Matter – Resist

  9. April

  10. Nocturne

  11. Acceptance – Concealing Fate Part One