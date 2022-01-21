Teramaze stream foreboding new single Ticket To The Next Apocalypse

Prolific Australian prog rockers Teramaze have premiered a video for foreboding new single Ticket To The Next Apocalypse, which you can listen to below.

Ticket To The Next Apocalypse features a guest vocal performance from Jason Wisdom of US Christian metallers Death Therapy, who also featured on the track A Deep State Of Awake from the band's 2020 album I Wonder.

"Ticket To The Next Apocalypse is a little return to our earlier sound such as albums like Esoteric Symbolism, Anhedonia etc with still the modern progressive feel we are known for, explains mainman Dean Wells.

"The world is in such a chaotic state so writing music seems to be one of the only things that still feels Liberating and free to do what we want with it, unlike other parts of our lives where the maniacs who think they run things are trying to break the human spirit and seem to be using this world wide event for political gain and wealth.

"Teramaze has always done what ever we like and follow no trends or formula that other bands or labels get stuck in, we wanna just try add something positive and artistic in the world to just do our small part in being musicians and entertainers and provide an escape."

The Australian quartet have released three new studio albums over the last 18 months, I Wonder (2020), the heavily conceptual Sorrella Minore in May of this year, and And The Beauty The Perceive in October.

Teramaze released a video for another new song, Battles, last December.