Teramaze announce fourth new album in two years!

Australian prog metal quartet Teramaze have announced that they will release a new album, Flight Of The World, through their Wells Music label on October 6.

it will be the fourth full-length album the prolific Melbourne band have released since 2020 - three of them coming in a twelve month period. They released I Wonder in 2020 and both Sorella Minore and And The Beauty They Perceive last year.

“Flight Of The Wounded is our tenth album and is quite possibly our strongest body of work date," says mainman Dean Wells. "From start to finish, from track to track, there really is no filler.

"Like everything we’ve ever released, on this album we have poured our everything into every song and left no stone unturned. I’ve always been meticulous about getting the mixes perfect and finding the right guitar and synth sounds. As a band, we always strive to make every song sound as good as it possibly can.

"This album will also be my fourth where I am the band’s lead vocalist. I am always trying to one up myself from one album to the next. I definitely tried a few new approaches to writing and singing that I hadn’t on previous albums. I tried making my lyric deliveries as strong or as vulnerable as possible, as well as experimenting with the more gravely tones in my voice. I really pushed myself as vocalist and I think the fans will not be disappointed.

"This album is like nothing we’ve release before. It’s going to be a really challenging album to sing live, but we can’t wait to actually tour this album, nationally and hopefully worldwide.”

You can view the new album artwork below. Flight Of The Wounded is available for pre-order in various bundles.

Pre-order Flight Of The Wounded.