Tengger Cavalry premiere video for new single Redefine

Tengger Cavalry have released a video for their new single Redefine.

The song originally appeared on the band’s sixth studio album Cian Bi, which launched back in February via Napalm Records. However, the band decided to split shortly after its release, but announced their return in July with the epic track Heart.

Explaining the concept behind the Redefine video, frontman Nature G says: “As core members of Tengger Cavalry and traditionally trained Mongolian folk musicians, both Wulijimuren and I immigrated from China to New York City several years ago.

“Being stripped away from the nomadic grassland and stepping into the very industrial and multi-cultural world of the Big Apple, we've both faced challenges of progressing and preserving the traditional nomadic culture in our lives and in modern day.

“Unlike Viking trends, nomadic culture still exists upon the Grasslands and horse riding landscapes in Northern China and is facing great danger in the face of modernisation and industrialisation from the South.

“This video represents the mixed challenge we, as Tengger Cavalry are facing every day. It's a video about cultural conflict, homeland, modern culture, progression and inner strength.”

The band have also announced a special show at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in New York on September 20. The performance will feature traditional nomadic musical techniques and instruments such as throat singing, Mongolian long song, and Morin Khuur.

Tickets are available through the official Carnegie Hall website.