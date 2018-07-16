Tengger Cavalry reform and launch storming new single Heart

In February this year, just days after releasing their sixth studio album Cian Bi via Napalm Records, Mongolian metal outfit Tengger Cavalry announced they were splitting up.

At the time, the band praised the support they’d received from the label, but blamed the split on mismanagement in their past.

Now, they’ve announced their return with a new lineup and single in the shape of Heart. Two versions have been released: a video for the four-minute radio edit and an epic 13-minute full version.

Check them both out below.

Tengger Cavalry leader Nature Ganganbaigal says: “It’s a long track featuring multiple nomadic folk artists from China and few amazing American musicians.

“As the song title suggests, it is dedicated to all of my fans who put their hearts into what they truly love and believe."

As for the decision to return, Nature adds: “After a long break, it is great to feel like creating what I love again.

“Moreover I am more than grateful to have all the band members, friends, fans and people around me to give a support for relaunching the band.

“It is more than a passion. It is a cultural project that I intend to share with everyone and I will do my best to keep on going.

“Last but not least, I want to thank Napalm Records for believing in me and giving me time to heal even when I was in my darkest hours.”

Nature is joined in then lineup by Pat Reilly, Greg Baker, Randy Tesser and Muren.