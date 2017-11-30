Tengger Cavalry announce new album Cian Bi

Mongolian metal outfit Tengger Cavalry have confirmed that their sixth album will be released early next year.

It’s titled Cian Bi and it is set to arrive on February 23 on Napalm Records.

Cian Bi is said to stand for the name of “an ancient nomadic tribe that immigrated into Northern China to merge cultural differences.”

The band’s Nature G says: “On this album, we used the concept of the Cian Bi tribe, to express the idea of multi-culture development, acceptance of diversity and individual freedom.

“We believe that through individual choice and identity freedom, each of us can decide who we want to become and embrace every culture around the world as one nomadic tribe – human tribe.”

Cian-Bi is now available for pre-order, while the tracklist and cover art can be found below.

Tengger Cavalry Cian-Bi tracklist

And Darkness Continues Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness) Our Ancestors Strength Chasing My Horse Electric Shaman Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II) Redefine A Drop Of The Blood, A Leap Of The Faith The Old War One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation Just Forgive One-Track Mind You and I, Under The Same Sky Sitting In Circle

