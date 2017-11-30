High On Fire to headline Desertfest 2018

Desertfest organisers have revealed that Matt Pike’s High On Fire will be the final headliner for next year’s London festival.

The city’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych will take place between May 4-6, 2018, at venues across Camden, with headline acts Napalm Death and Graveyard previously confirmed

And in addition to confirming High On Fire, the organisers have revealed that The Obsessed, Church Of Misery, Black Rainbows, Akercocke, Death Alley, Puppy, The Watchers, Old Man Lizard, Blackwulf and Morass Of Molasses will also perform at the 2018 event.

Akercocke’s Jason Mendonca says; “As London has come to expect, Akercocke will bring nothing but the full force of the Ak power-blast to Desertfest this year. Expect death. Expect prog. Expect more death. Leave all mercy at home.”

UK outfit Puppy add: “Really pleased to be invited to play Desertfest 2018. It’s our first time there as a band, but our bassist Will is a DesertFest OG and assures us that it’s the most glacial event of the year. Hopefully our humble riffs will help continue this grand tradition.”

Tickets for Desertfest 2018 are available through the festival’s official website.

See the latest lineup poster below.

Desertfest - Camden, London - live review