Temples On Mars release video for atmospheric reworking of Death In The Afternoon

London based prog rockers Temples On Mars have released a new video for an atmospheric reworking of their song Death In The Afternoon. The new version is taken from a new five-track EP, Parallels V.1, which the band will release on July 5.

Parallels V.1 is a collection of five alternative versions of songs from the band's self-titled debut album which was released in 2018. The ideas was to create alternative versions inspired by the music the individual band members listen to outside of Temples On Mars' core alternative progressive metal style.

The whole project took shape when the band were asked to play an acoustic set live to air on Expresso Show whilst on tour in South Africa which made it necessary for them to look at what would work best stripped down and what wouldn't.

You can watch the video for the new version of Death In The Afternoon in full below.

(Image credit: Plug Music Agency)

Temples On Mars: Parallels V.1

1. Death in the Afternoon [Alt- Version]

2. Suicide by Tiger [Alt- Version]

3. So in Love with Your Own Drug [Alt-Version]

4. Dining with the Devil [Alt- Version]

5. Make No Bones [Alt- Version]