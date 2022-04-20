Tedeschi Trucks Band announce massive I Am The Moon quadruple album project

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a mammoth four album project entitled I Am The Moon. The four albums in the series – I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, and IV. Farewell – will be released over four successive months, with the first due to land on June 3. Watch the trailer below.

The albums will be available individually on CD and vinyl, with a deluxe box set containing all four releases shipping on September 9. Pre-orders are open now.

According to a statement released by the band, I Am The Moon was "Inspired by a mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers, and emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era."

The tale in question is the 12th century poem Layla & Majnun by Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi, which also gave Derek And The Dominos the title of their 1970 classic Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs, while that album's I Am Yours was based on the poem, with Nizami credited as co-writer. Last year Tedeschi Trucks Band covered the album in its entirety last year as Layla Revisited.

The band describe the upcoming albums as a "modern interpretation" of the 100-page poem, while their statement continues: "The thematic I Am The Moon totals more than two hours of music, unfolding across a robust tapestry of genre-defying explorations that propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory."

The album was written after the band were forced off the road by the pandemic, and recorded at Tedeschi and Trucks' home studio in Jacksonville, FL.

"It's amazing, because we wrote most of this music in a pretty short time span," says Trucks. "There are even chord changes that mirror other tunes on the albums – themes and variations, lyrical allusions, that pop back up. You always want to do something bigger and thematic. This is the first time it happened naturally."

Three days prior to each album's release, Tedeschi Trucks Band will also premiere an accompanying film on their YouTube channel, allowing fans to enjoy each album in its entirety as a communal experience.

The full release schedule for I Am The Moon is as follows.

I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

Film Premiere: May 31

Album Release: June 3

I Am The Moon: II. Ascension

Film Premiere: June 28

Album Release: July 1

I Am The Moon: III. The Fall

Film Premiere: July 26

Album Release: July 29

I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell

Film Premiere: August 23

Album Release: August 26

Tedeschi Trucks Band tour the US between June and September, with European shows scheduled for October and November.

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022 Tour

Apr 21: Rocky Mount Harvester Performance Center, VA

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily’s Place Amphitheater, FL

Jun 25: Mobile Mobile Civic Center, AL

Jun 26: Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, AL

Jun 28: Indianapolis The Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jun 29: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 01: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 02: Gilford Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 03: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 06: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 08: Philadelphia The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, P

Jul 09: Essex Junction Midway Lawn, VT

Jul 10: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

Jul 12: Lewiston ArtPark, NY

Jul 13: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Jul 15: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 16: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 19: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 20: Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, VA

Jul 21: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jul 23: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC

Jul 24: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Jul 26: Aurora RiverEdge Park, IL

Jul 27: St. Louis Fabulous Fox Theatre, MO

Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 18: San Diego Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 20: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 23: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA

Aug 24: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 27: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 28: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 31: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID

Sep 01: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Sep 03: Moorhead Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater, MN

Oct 17: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 20: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Oct 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 22: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 25: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Edel-optics.de Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands

Nov 02: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

Nov 04: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 05: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 06: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Nov 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 15: Paris Bataclan, France

Tickets are on sale now.