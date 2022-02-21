Tears For Fears announce intimate London show in July

Tears For Fears have announced they will play an intimate London show at Shepherd's Bush Empire on Monday July 4.

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal will release their first new album as Tears For Fears in 17 years, The Tipping Point, this Friday, February 25. Tickets for what must be one of the smallest gigs the duo have played for years also go on sale on Friday at 10am. Tickets will be available here.

“When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship,” Smith says of the new reunion. “And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again."

Tears For Fears recently announced an extensive UK tour for July, and have previously released videos for No Small Thing, the album's title track and Break The Man.

Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:

Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford

Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster

Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury

Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle

Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland

Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes

Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby

Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square

Jul 15: Warwick Castle

Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton

Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury

Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Jul 23: Cardiff Castle

Jul 24: Hatfield House

Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter

