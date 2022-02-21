Tears For Fears announce intimate London show in July

Tears For Fears have announced they will play an intimate London show at Shepherd's Bush Empire on Monday July 4.
Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal will release their first new album as Tears For Fears in 17 years, The Tipping Point, this Friday, February 25. Tickets for what must be one of the smallest gigs the duo have played for years also go on sale on Friday at 10am. Tickets will be available here.
“When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship,” Smith says of the new reunion. “And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again."
Tears For Fears recently announced an extensive UK tour for July, and have previously released videos for No Small Thing, the album's title track and Break The Man.
Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:
Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford
Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster
Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury
Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle
Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland
Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes
Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby
Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square
Jul 15: Warwick Castle
Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton
Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury
Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Jul 23: Cardiff Castle
Jul 24: Hatfield House
Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter