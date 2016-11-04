TeamRock unveils Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iMessage

TeamRock has released a Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iMessage on iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad.

The Heavy Metal Stickers pack is available now on the Apple App Store and gives users access to unique rock and metal-themed icons to use like emojis in messages or to add to photos within iMessage.

Executive Producer of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: “People are communicating via emojis and images almost as much as they are with words these days, so we at TeamRock thought it was about time the rock and metal community had rock-specific stickers they could add to their iMessages.

“So now you can add images of metal horns, the Ace Of Spades and a wide selection of other metal and rock symbols to your messages in iOS. Represent!”

The App Store description of Heavy Metal Stickers reads: “Make your messages MORE METAL with the brand new Heavy Metal Sticker Pack. Write like a rockstar with the sticker store’s most rebellious, riotous, rock and roll icons.

“Fix them on photos or mix them with messages and send them to your freaky friends and family to show them your love of REAL MUSIC!”

Get TeamRock’s Heavy Metal Stickers pack from the Apple App Store now, priced at 79p or $0.99.

Can you guess the band from these emojis?