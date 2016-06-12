Halestorm: Ronnie James Dio treated us like family

Lzzy Hale has recalled invaluable advice given to her by the late Ronnie James Dio about how to treat her fans.

Hale and her Halestorm bandmates toured with Dio in the years before his death – and on the last night of one trek, the iconic vocalist imparted knowledge that Hale has never forgotten.

In the TeamRock Zone at the Download festival, Hale tells TeamRock: “One of the best things to ever happen to me was being able to share the stage with Ronnie James Dio. He made us feel like family.

“We’re hanging out backstage and it’s three in the morning, time to go home. He walked us to our door and said, ‘I’ll be right back. I just have to go sign for people.’

“We watched as he signed and took pictures with absolutely everybody as 3am in this parking lot. And he still came back to say goodbye to us, and he didn’t have to do that.

“I said, ‘Ronnie, dude – you could have just gone to bed. We understand.’ And he wags a finger in my face, and when Dio wags a finger in your face, you listen.

“He says to me, ‘Lzzy, it’s a moment in time where we are at now. You’re never gonna remember all of the faces that you see today, but those people are going to remember meeting you for the rest of their lives. So you make it good for every single one of them.’

“It’s something that we think about absolutely every day before we go out and sign for people regardless of how late it is or what you gotta do tomorrow. I want to treat people the way he treated me.”

Former Rainbow and Black Sabbath frontman Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010.

Halestorm appeared on the Lemmy Stage today (Sunday) at Download and will play the Metal Hammer Golden Gods tomorrow (June 13) where Hale has been nominated for the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award.

