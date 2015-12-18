Team Sleep in Blvd Nights live video

Team Sleep have released a video for their track Blvd Nights.

The clip was captured during Chino Moreno and co’s live performance at the Applehead Recording studio in Woodstock, New York, last year.

The entire performance was released as Woodstock Session Vol. 4 – the first live album from the Deftones man’s side-project and first release since their 2005 self-titled debut album.

Woodstock Session Vol. 4 features reworkings of their material along with new versions of tracks that were previously only available as demos. It was helped along by a PledgeMusic campaign.

Moreno is joined in the band by Todd Wilkinson, CrookOne, Gil Sharone, Rick Verrett and Chuck X.

Deftones were due to release their new album in September, but that date was scrapped with no new date announced as yet. They are due to play Download festival next year.