KSE, Lawnmower Deth, Disturbed for Download 2016

Killswitch Engage, Atreyu, Down, Breaking Benjamin, Lawnmower Deth and Shinedown are among the latest acts to be confirmed for next year’s Download festival.
Donington bosses have named 33 more bands who will join the previously-announced headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden at the three-day event in 2016.
Tremonti, Twin Atlantic, Beartooth, Don Broco, Rival Sons, Tesseract, Disturbed, Saxon and Delain have also been confirmed.
The list was announced on Daniel P Carter’s Radio One Rock Show tonight.
Also included is the so-called ‘loudest silent movie on earth’, Gutterdammerung. The film will be screened in the headline slot on the Third stage on Friday, along with a live performance by the Gutterdammerung band.
The film stars Iggy Pop, Grace Jones, Henry Rollins, Jesse Hughes, Lemmy, Tom Araya, Volbeat, Mark Lanegan, Joshua Homme and Slash and is a modern take on the silent movie era. But instead of a lone pianist providing the soundtrack, a rock band plays along live with the film.
DOWNLOAD 2016 LINEUP SO FAR
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Rammstein
Korn
Motorhead
The Amity Affliction
Counting Days
Gutterdammerung
Havok
Killswitch Engage
Skillet
Twin Atlantic
Fort Hope
SATURDAY JUNE 11
Black Sabbath
Deftones
Megadeth
Architects
Atreyu
Beartooth
Black Foxxes
Dead!
Down
Milk Teeth
Neck Deep
Rival Sons
Skindred
Tesseract
Lawnmower Deth
SUNDAY JUNE 12
Iron Maiden
Nightwish
Disturbed
Attila
Billy Talent
Breaking Benjamin
Delain
Don Broco
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Ghost
Gojira
Halestorm
Ho99o9
Saxon
Shinedown
Tremonti