KSE, Lawnmower Deth, Disturbed for Download 2016

Killswitch Engage, Atreyu, Down, Breaking Benjamin, Lawnmower Deth and Shinedown are among the latest acts to be confirmed for next year’s Download festival.

Donington bosses have named 33 more bands who will join the previously-announced headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden at the three-day event in 2016.

Tremonti, Twin Atlantic, Beartooth, Don Broco, Rival Sons, Tesseract, Disturbed, Saxon and Delain have also been confirmed.

The list was announced on Daniel P Carter’s Radio One Rock Show tonight.

Also included is the so-called ‘loudest silent movie on earth’, Gutterdammerung. The film will be screened in the headline slot on the Third stage on Friday, along with a live performance by the Gutterdammerung band.

The film stars Iggy Pop, Grace Jones, Henry Rollins, Jesse Hughes, Lemmy, Tom Araya, Volbeat, Mark Lanegan, Joshua Homme and Slash and is a modern take on the silent movie era. But instead of a lone pianist providing the soundtrack, a rock band plays along live with the film.

DOWNLOAD 2016 LINEUP SO FAR

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Rammstein

Korn

Motorhead

The Amity Affliction

Counting Days

Gutterdammerung

Havok

Killswitch Engage

Skillet

Twin Atlantic

Fort Hope

SATURDAY JUNE 11

Black Sabbath

Deftones

Megadeth

Architects

Atreyu

Beartooth

Black Foxxes

Dead!

Down

Milk Teeth

Neck Deep

Rival Sons

Skindred

Tesseract

Lawnmower Deth

SUNDAY JUNE 12

Iron Maiden

Nightwish

Disturbed

Attila

Billy Talent

Breaking Benjamin

Delain

Don Broco

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Ghost

Gojira

Halestorm

Ho99o9

Saxon

Shinedown

Tremonti